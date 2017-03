SEVASTOPOL, Ukraine Several men in plain clothes entered a building at the Ukrainian naval headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Wednesday and were in talks with servicemen there, a Ukrainian naval spokesman said.

The spokesman said there had been no violence. He said he believed the men belonged to so-called "self-defence" units, mainly made up of volunteers who have supported Crimea's transition from Ukrainian to Russian control.

