KIEV Police in the Ukrainian capital Kiev hunted a suspect on Monday night who shot and wounded three people in an incident off the city's Independence Square, Interfax news agency said.

The square, known locally as the Maidan, is the centre of a four-month revolt that forced former President Viktor Yanukovich to flee from office and is still the home to hundreds of protesters camped there.

The shooting incident, which took place outside a restaurant about 100 metres (yards) from the square, did not appear to have any political significance.

One of the wounded was said to be a senior official in the mayor's office. He was given medical treatment but was allowed to go home. Two other men were kept in hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said police had taken up positions outside a hotel some 50 metres (yards) away, apparently believing the suspect had taken refuge there.

