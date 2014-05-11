KIEV One man was shot dead and a second was wounded when the Ukrainian National Guard tried to disperse a crowd outside a municipal building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Krasnoarmeisk, Interfax-Ukraine news agency said.

The agency quoted witnesses as saying the incident occurred when members of the Guard's "Dnipr" battalion fired shots as a crowd tried to block their entry into the building. It gave no details of the shooting.

Video taken at the building showed a crowd dispersing as shots rang out. It was unclear where the shots came from.

