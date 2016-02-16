KIEV Ukrainian lawmakers have gathered the 150 signatures needed to hold a no confidence vote on Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk's government, two lawmakers told Reuters on Tuesday, as parliament prepared to debate a report on the government's performance.

One of the lawmakers was from President Petro Poroshenko's faction, Ukraine's biggest party, and the second was an independent lawmaker. The leader of Poroshenko's faction had earlier said it would vote to criticise Yatseniuk's government as "unsatisfactory", a move that could precipitate a government collapse and snap elections.

"The votes have been collected," said Mustafa Nayyem, of Poroshenko's bloc.

