WARSAW Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich and opposition leaders are about to sign an agreement to resolve their conflict, a European Union mediator, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, said on Friday.

The agreement is a "good compromise for Ukraine. Gives peace a chance. Opens the way for reform and to Europe. Poland and EU support it," Sikorski said in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)