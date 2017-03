KIEV Ukrainian troops withdrew on Thursday from a checkpoint they had taken over earlier in the day north of the eastern city of Slaviansk and pro-Russian separatists moved back in and began to reinforce the position with sandbags.

A Reuters journalist said the troops, with armoured vehicles, pulled back after about two hours at the checkpoint on a road near the village of Khrestyshche.

(Reporting by Gleb Garanich; Writing by Alastair Macdonald)