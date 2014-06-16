PRAGUE Russian natural gas flows to the European Union through Slovakia are running normally from Ukraine, Slovak pipeline operator Eustream said on Monday.

"As of 11:30 (local time), Eustream company did not notice any lower pressure or volume of gas transported from the east through Slovakia to the EU," the pipeline operator said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian side has confirmed to us the nomination for today in an unchanged volume."

Russia cut gas supplies to Ukraine on Monday after a deadline for debt payments passed.

