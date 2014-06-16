BRATISLAVA Slovakia has the ability to import up to 90 million cubic metres per day of natural gas from western Europe if needed, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference with Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, Fico also said his country had not registered any drop in gas flows coming from Ukraine. Russia cut gas supplies to Ukraine on Monday after a deadline for debt payments passed.

"We are ready to the maximum. First of all, we are capable of delivering 90 million cubic metres of gas a day into the Slovak grid from two transit points on the western border," he said, adding Slovakia had reserves to last until the autumn.

