PRAGUE Slovak natural gas importer SPP said it had seen an about 23 percent reduction in shipments of Russian gas via Ukraine compared to requested amounts on Wednesday, a slightly smaller drop than on Tuesday.

"SPP today reports again an around 23 percent drop in gas delivery, supplies to all our customers continue to be stable and guaranteed," it said in a statement.

Slovakia's Economy Minister Pavol Pavlis said earlier that for the time being he was "working with information" that the supply reductions were caused by technical reasons.

Lower supplies have also been reported by Poland, Romania and Austria in the past week, all at a time of a standoff between Russia and the west over the crisis in eastern Ukraine.

RWE Czech Republic, the main importer in neighbouring Czech Republic, said it saw no anomaly in its shipments on Wednesday.

