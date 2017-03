KIEV Three more Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and 15 wounded in fighting with Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern regions in the past 24 hours, Kiev military spokesman Vladislav Seleznyov said on Wednesday.

Seleznyov, at a morning press briefing, said a total of 55 Ukrainian towns and villages had come under fire from the rebels over the past 24 hours.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth)