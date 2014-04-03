SOFIA The standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine may temporarily disrupt building the South Stream gas pipeline, but there is no long term threat to the project for now, Bulgaria's foreign minister said on Thursday.

The future of the 2400 km (1,490 mile) line from Russia via the Black Sea to Europe, avoiding Ukraine, has been cast into doubt after Russia's annexation of Crimea. Bulgaria, almost entirely dependent on Russian energy supplies, would be a major beneficiary of the pipeline.

Foreign Minister Kristian Vigenin said in an interview that while Brussels had suspended talks with Moscow about the project, the technical studies being carried out for it had not stopped.

Vigenin's comments struck a more optimistic note than other stakeholders such as Italy, where the chief executive of the oil major Eni called its prospects "somewhat gloomy".

The Crimea crisis has prompted Bulgaria to speed up efforts to diversify its energy purchases. It has looked at buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar or Israel, and has thrown its weight behind the construction of an LNG terminal in Greece, Vigenin said.

He also dispelled talk that Russia could shorten the pipeline to end in Bulgaria, rather than extending it all the way west to Italy. He said such a change in the project would make it economically unviable.

"Well, generally nobody is putting the project under question, but of course in a time when political relations become more complicated this may affect the speed with which the solutions are to be found," Vigenin said.

"The preparatory work has to be done anyway so it continues. From that point of view we do not see big danger on the realisation on this project but, I have to mention - at this stage," he added.

"NO OTHER SOURCE"

Russia has started building South Stream to bring up to 15 percent of Europe's annual gas demand to the European Union via the Black Sea by 2018 - thereby cementing its position as Europe's dominant gas supplier.

But the project sits at odds with Europe's aim to wean itself off Russian energy supplies, especially given the danger that a new round of tough sanctions against Russia could prompt Moscow to turn the taps off, as it did in 2009.

The pipeline still lacks important approvals to comply with EU legislation, including obtaining exemptions from rules that limit pipeline ownership and require access be provided to other gas firms or utilities.

The European Commissioner for Energy, Guenther Oettinger has said that discussions with Russia on the link were suspended.

Bulgaria also supports other projects such as the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to buy Azerbaijan's gas, and the EU's North-South energy corridor. But none of these are quick fixes, Vigenin said.

"So, we take all these measures, but for the moment right now, for (the) foreseeable immediate future we have no other source than the Russian gas and this is the reality we have to live with," he said.

Vigenin is the latest Bulgarian minister to speak up for the project. Energy Minister Dragmoir Stoynev called for more political support for South Stream on Wednesday.

