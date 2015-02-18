RIGA NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg voiced concern on Wednesday about the deteriorating situation around the Ukrainian town of Debaltseve and said the refusal of pro-Russian separatists to respect a ceasefire threatened the Minsk accord.

"I'm deeply concerned by the deteriorating situation in and around Debaltseve," Stoltenberg told reporters in the Latvian capital where he was attending a meeting of European Union defence ministers.

"The refusal of the separatists to respect the ceasefire threatens the agreement, as does their denial of access to the area for the OSCE monitors," he said.

Stoltenberg said Russian forces, artillery and air defence units were still active in Ukraine.

"I urge Russia to end its support for the separatists and to withdraw its forces and military equipment from eastern Ukraine in accordance with the Minsk agreement," he said.

However, he said he continued to believe that the Minsk agreement was the best way forward to a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Aija Krutaine, Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott)