Pro-Russian separatist military commander Igor Strelkov attends a news conference in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

LONDON A leading separatist military leader in east Ukraine, Igor Strelkov, has resigned, the separatists' self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic said on its website.

It said Vladimir Kononov would replace Strelkov as the new military commander.

Strelkov's resignation was a third change at top of the rebel leadership of the past week.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Christian Lowe)