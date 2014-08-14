North Korea's Kim 'acting very, very badly'- Trump
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he was "acting very, very badly."
LONDON A leading separatist military leader in east Ukraine, Igor Strelkov, has resigned, the separatists' self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic said on its website.
It said Vladimir Kononov would replace Strelkov as the new military commander.
Strelkov's resignation was a third change at top of the rebel leadership of the past week.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he was "acting very, very badly."
BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian rebels launched a major offensive on Sunday that brought them close to the heart of the Old City of Damascus, and government forces responded with intense bombardments of rebel-held areas.
TEGUCIGALPA A court found a Mexican man and two Hondurans guilty of plotting to assassinate Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has extradited more than a dozen drug lords since taking office, a judicial spokesman and security officials said on Sunday.