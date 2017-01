YEREVAN The Kremlin said on Friday there was no final agreement yet on holding a four-way summit of Russia, France and Germany on Ukraine in Berlin next week.

"We expect some clarity in the coming days - whether it will take place on the 19th (of October) or later," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

