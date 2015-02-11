MINSK Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, arriving in Minsk, Belarus, for a four-power summit on the Ukraine crisis, said on Wednesday the pro-Russian separatist conflict would go "out of control" if there was no de-escalation and ceasefire.

"Either the situation goes down the road of de-escalation, ceasefire ... or the situation goes out of control," he said after being greeted by Belarussian President Aleksander Lukashenko ahead of the talks with the leaders of France, Germany and Russia.

