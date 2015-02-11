Members of delegations from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France take part in peace talks on resolving the Ukrainian crisis in Minsk, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mykhailo Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

MINSK The four leaders meeting on Wednesday for peace talks in Belarus on the Ukraine crisis are planning to sign a joint declaration supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, a Ukrainian delegation source said.

The source said a separate document would be prepared by the three-way 'contact group' comprising Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe affirming commitment to a ceasefire plan drawn up in Minsk, Belarus, last September and also signed by separatist leaders.

The four leaders are Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko, Russia's Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)