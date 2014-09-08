GENEVA Swiss President Didier Burkhalter said on Monday that he was not optimistic about the Ukraine ceasefire, saying it was not enough just to have a cessation of hostilities but both sides must push for political solution.

Burkhalter, who holds the rotating chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), was asked whether he was optimistic about the ceasefire clinched between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists.

"I'm not optimistic at all. I've not been optimistic at all since the beginning," he told the Swiss foreign correspondents association in Geneva. "It can work if one wants. The different actors must really push for a breakthrough."

"A ceasefire alone is not enough," Burkhalter said, adding that it should be given a chance.

