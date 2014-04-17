GENEVA A deal aimed at stabilising Ukraine that was agreed with the top Russian, European Union and U.S. diplomats on Thursday will be a test for Russia and must start being implemented within days, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia said.

"The next couple of days will be crucial since they will require from all parties sincere efforts to put into practice the formulas that were so carefully elaborated through out the day," he told a news conference after the talks in Geneva.

"So it will be a test for Russia, if Russia wants really to show willing to have stability in these regions."

