BERLIN The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine agreed in talks in Berlin on Wednesday to work towards resuming a ceasefire which would be made possible by starting three-way talks including pro-Russian separatists by this weekend.

"It is a clear commitment to a multilateral ceasefire," said German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier after talks with Russia's Sergei Lavrov, Ukraine's Pavlo Klimkin and French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius.

Lavrov told a joint news conference they had agreed on a document expressing "the necessity to swiftly agree conditions for a stable, long-term truce".

(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Annika Breidthardt and Andreas Rinke in Berlin and Gabriela Baczynska in Moscow)