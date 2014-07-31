DONETSK Ukraine Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine intend to take part in talks with Moscow, Kiev and the OSCE security and rights organisation in Belarus, a source in the rebel leadership said on Thursday.

It is not yet clear when the sides will meet for the talks on the conflict in east Ukraine, where fighting has intensified since a Malaysian airliner was downed on July 17, killing all 298 people on board.

"The DNR will be represented in Minsk," said an official from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "At what level, and who will be there to represent the DNR, that remains to be seen."

