KIEV Envoys from Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE security and rights organisation agreed on Thursday to establish a safe corridor to the Malaysian airliner crash site, a Ukrainian government official said.

Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Groisman said agreement was reached at talks in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, to keep open the route used by international experts who travelled to the site in eastern Ukraine on Thursday from the city of Donetsk.

"The working 'Contact Group" agreed that the corridor ... will be supported by a halt in any military operations by the rebels on the route," Groisman told a briefing in Kiev.

It was not immediately clear whether the pro-Russian rebels were represented at the Minsk talks. Kiev accuses Moscow of supporting and arming the rebels, a charge Russia denies.

Earlier on Thursday, a group of international experts managed to reach the crash site for the first time in several days after fighting between the separatists and Ukrainian troops blocked their previous attempts.

Kiev and the rebels blame each other for the downing of the large passenger plane on July, which killed all 298 on board.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Timothy Heritage)