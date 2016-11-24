May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he was willing to attend four-way talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine if mediators Germany and France believe the meeting can be useful.
On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that Paris and Berlin had invited the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia to attend the so-called Normandy Format talks in the Belarussian capital Minsk on Nov. 29.
"There remains a fairly serious risk that this could turn out to be a meeting for the sake of meeting," Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow, according to a foreign ministry transcript.
"Nevertheless, if my other colleagues in the Normandy Format are willing to take such a risk, then we will go to the meeting on Nov. 29."
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; editing by Polina Devitt)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BUDAPEST The price of foie gras in Hungary, one of the world's leading producers of the delicacy, has surged since an outbreak of bird flu forced farmers to cull more than 3 million fowl, mostly geese and ducks.