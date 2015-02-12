MINSK Participants at international peace talks trying to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine said on Thursday that pro-Russian separatists were refusing to sign an agreement unless Kiev agreed to withdraw its troops from the town of Debeltseve.

"No agreement yet. The pro-Russian separatists do not want to sign. They demand the retreat of the Ukrainian army from Debaltseve," said one of the sources at talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany in Minsk.

Pro-Moscow forces in eastern Ukraine have tightened the pressure on Kiev by launching some of the war's worst fighting near the railway town of Debaltseve.