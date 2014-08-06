MOSCOW Russia has suspended imports of beef and cattle from Romania, a regulator said on Wednesday, Moscow's latest trade ban following new Western sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

Russian veterinary and phytosanitary service Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement the ban was temporary and caused by an outbreak of the spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease, in Romania.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)