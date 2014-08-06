North Korea's Kim 'acting very, very badly'- Trump
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he was "acting very, very badly."
MOSCOW Russia has suspended imports of beef and cattle from Romania, a regulator said on Wednesday, Moscow's latest trade ban following new Western sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
Russian veterinary and phytosanitary service Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement the ban was temporary and caused by an outbreak of the spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease, in Romania.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)
BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian rebels launched a major offensive on Sunday that brought them close to the heart of the Old City of Damascus, and government forces responded with intense bombardments of rebel-held areas.
TEGUCIGALPA A court found a Mexican man and two Hondurans guilty of plotting to assassinate Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has extradited more than a dozen drug lords since taking office, a judicial spokesman and security officials said on Sunday.