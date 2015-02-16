KIEV Ukraine's trade deficit for goods narrowed sharply last year to $468.3 million, official data showed on Monday, but that was due to a drop in imports following a gas pricing row with Russia and a sharp depreciation of the hryvnia currency.

Ukraine's economy has been hammered by a year of political upheaval and war, putting the former Soviet republic on the brink of bankruptcy.

The conflict with pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine's industrial eastern regions has hit the country's main exports such as steel.

Ukraine's total exports fell 13.5 percent last year, to $53.9 billion, while imports plunged 28.3 percent to $54.381 billion, the state statistics service said.

The trade deficit narrowed from $13.5 billion in 2013.

Ukraine secured a new $40 billion, four-year IMF-led international financing deal last week to prop up its finances. Its hryvnia currency UAH= plunged 30 against the dollar after the central bank was forced this month to scrap the currency's peg to the dollar and move towards a free float.

Metals, agriculture products and grain were Ukraine's main exports last year. The country imported mostly fuel, machinery, equipment and chemical products, the statistics service said in a statement.

Ukraine is trying to reduce its reliance on Russia for gas supplies, saying it is buying Russian gas at above market prices.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Susan Fenton)