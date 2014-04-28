WASHINGTON The United States on Monday imposed sanctions against seven Russian government officials and 17 companies linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin in its latest action to punish Moscow for its intervention in Ukraine.
Any assets the individuals have in the United States will be frozen and they will also be barred from U.S. travel. Monday's action expands the targets announced last month following the seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region. Those sanctions targeted more than 30 top Russian officials and Putin allies as well as a top Russian bank. Here is a list of those targeted by the U.S. sanctions on Monday:
Oleg Evgenyevich Belavencev, Russian presidential envoy to the Crimean District; member of the Russian Security Council
Sergei Chemezov; director general of Rostec
Dmitry Kozak, deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation
Evgeniy Alekseyevich Murov, director of the Federal Protective Service of the Russian Federation; army general
Aleksei Konstantinovich Pushkov, chairman of State Duma Committee on International Affairs
Igor Sechin, president and chairman of the Management Board for Rosneft
Vyacheslav Volodin, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office
InvestCapitalBank
SMP Bank
Stroygazmontazh
Volga Group
Transoil
Aquanika
Sakhatrans LLC
Avia Group LLC
Avia Group Nord LLC
Stroytransgaz Holding
Stroytransgaz Group
Stroytransgaz OJSC
Stroytransgaz-M LLC
Stroytransgaz LLC
The Limited Liability Company Investment Company Abros
CJSC Zest
JSB Sobinbank
For the U.S. Treasury Department's statement detailing the individuals and companies targeted, click here:
here
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Doina Chiacu)