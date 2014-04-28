WASHINGTON The United States on Monday imposed sanctions against seven Russian government officials and 17 companies linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin in its latest action to punish Moscow for its intervention in Ukraine.

Any assets the individuals have in the United States will be frozen and they will also be barred from U.S. travel. Monday's action expands the targets announced last month following the seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region. Those sanctions targeted more than 30 top Russian officials and Putin allies as well as a top Russian bank. Here is a list of those targeted by the U.S. sanctions on Monday:

Oleg Evgenyevich Belavencev, Russian presidential envoy to the Crimean District; member of the Russian Security Council

Sergei Chemezov; director general of Rostec

Dmitry Kozak, deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation

Evgeniy Alekseyevich Murov, director of the Federal Protective Service of the Russian Federation; army general

Aleksei Konstantinovich Pushkov, chairman of State Duma Committee on International Affairs

Igor Sechin, president and chairman of the Management Board for Rosneft

Vyacheslav Volodin, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office

InvestCapitalBank

SMP Bank

Stroygazmontazh

Volga Group

Transoil

Aquanika

Sakhatrans LLC

Avia Group LLC

Avia Group Nord LLC

Stroytransgaz Holding

Stroytransgaz Group

Stroytransgaz OJSC

Stroytransgaz-M LLC

Stroytransgaz LLC

The Limited Liability Company Investment Company Abros

CJSC Zest

JSB Sobinbank

For the U.S. Treasury Department's statement detailing the individuals and companies targeted, click here:

here

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Doina Chiacu)