Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
KIEV Ukraine's military said on Wednesday none of its troops had been killed at the front in the last 24 hours and only one had been wounded, with a spokesman describing it as the first day with no fatalities in "at least several weeks".
A ceasefire came into effect on Feb 15 but last week saw heavy fighting with separatist rebels advancing to seize a major town in one of the biggest battles of the war.
(editing by John Stonestreet)
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.