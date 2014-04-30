Ukrainian soldiers stand guard at a check point near the village of Malinivka, southeast of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

KIEV Ukraine's armed forces are on full military alert in case of a Russian invasion, the country's acting president said on Wednesday, reiterating concern over Russian troops massed on the border.

"I once again return to the real danger of the Russian Federation beginning a land war against Ukraine," Oleksander Turchinov told a meeting of regional governors in Kiev, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

"Our armed forces have been put on full military readiness," he said.

Russia says it has no plan to invade eastern Ukraine following its annexation of the Crimean peninsula in March, but Turchinov's remark made clear the pro-Western government in Kiev saw no reason to reduce the readiness of its armed forces.

Kiev, however, accuses Moscow of orchestrating an armed uprising in the industrial east by Russian-speaking separatists who have seized government buildings in a strong of towns and cities, largely unopposed by police.

(Reporting and writing by Matt Robinson, Editing by Timothy Heritage)