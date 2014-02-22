KIEV Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko said on Saturday she believed Ukraine would join the European Union, Interfax news agency reported.

"I am sure that Ukraine will be a member of the European Union in the near future and this will change everything," she was quoted as saying in Kiev after her release from the hospital where she had been held under prison guard in the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)