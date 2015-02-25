Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
WARSAW Poland's president said on Wednesday that Britain's decision to send servicemen to Ukraine to help train the Ukrainian army is a move in the right direction.
Bronislaw Komorowski also told reporters that Poland will keep its options open regarding its support for Kiev.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.