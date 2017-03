Ukraine's acting President Oleksander Turchinov attends a parliament session as protest leader Vitaly Klitschko (top) stands next to him in Kiev February 28, 2014. Ukraine's parliament on Friday asked the U.N. Security Council to call a session to discuss the crisis in the country. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Ukraine's acting President Oleksander Turchinov attends a parliament session as Interior Minister Arsen Avakov (L) stands next to him in Kiev February 28, 2014. Ukraine's parliament on Friday asked the U.N. Security Council to call a session to discuss the crisis in the country. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Ukraine's acting President Oleksander Turchinov attends a parliament session in Kiev February 28, 2014. Ukraine's parliament on Friday asked the U.N. Security Council to call a session to discuss the crisis in the country. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

KIEV Ukraine's parliament on Friday asked the U.N. Security Council to call a session to discuss the crisis in the country.

It said it was appealing to the Security Council to call a session to consider the problems in Ukraine in the light of a 1993 understanding in which the big powers agreed to guarantee the territorial integrity of the country.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth)