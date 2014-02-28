UNITED NATIONS/KIEV Ukraine has sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council asking for an emergency session to discuss the escalating crisis in the country, council diplomats said on Friday.

Ukraine's letter asked for an "emergency meeting (which) looks like it might be later today," a council diplomat told Reuters condition of anonymity. Another council diplomat confirmed the possibility of the meeting taking place on Friday.

The letter was received by the 15-nation council hours after Ukraine's parliament said it would appeal to the Security Council to call a session to consider the problems in Ukraine in the light of a 1993 understanding in which the big powers agreed to guarantee the territorial integrity of the country.

Armed men took control of two airports in the Crimea region in what Ukraine's new leadership described as an invasion and occupation by Moscow's forces, and ousted President Viktor Yanukovich reappeared in Russia after a week on the run. Russia denied involvement in the airport seizures.

Russia is a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council and is therefore able to block any proposed action by its members.

