MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told visiting U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon on Thursday that Moscow was deeply concerned over "numerous violations of the rights of Russian-speakers in eastern and southeastern regions of Ukraine," his ministry said.

Lavrov also told Ban that "radical groups" were whipping up tension in Ukraine "with the connivance of the Kiev authorities", the ministry said in a statement.

