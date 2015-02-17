UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council adopted a Russian-drafted resolution endorsing a European-brokered peace deal on Ukraine and calling on all parties to implement it as the truce began unravelling rapidly on Tuesday.

The council reaffirmed "its full respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and expressed its "grave concern at the tragic events and violence in eastern regions of Ukraine."

The resolution was adopted shortly after the council issued a press statement on Ukraine calling for all parties to stop fighting.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)