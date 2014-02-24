WASHINGTON The United States is ready to provide financial support to Ukraine to complement IMF aid, the White House said on Monday, in the aftermath of the ouster of Ukraine's Russian-backed president, Viktor Yanukovich.

"The United States, working with partners around the world, stands ready to provide support for Ukraine as it takes the reforms it needs to, to get back to economic stability," White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.

"This support can complement an IMF program by helping to make reforms easier and by putting Ukraine in a position to invest more in health and education to help develop Ukraine's human capital and strengthen its social safety net," Carney added.

