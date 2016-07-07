Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
WASHINGTON The United States will provide nearly $23 million (17.70 million pounds) in additional humanitarian aid to help people affected by the crisis in eastern Ukraine, the State Department said on Thursday.
The funding, announced by Secretary of State John Kerry during a visit to Kiev, will bring the total amount of U.S. humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to more than $135 million since the crisis began, the department said in a statement.
Citing recent United Nations estimates, there are more than 3.1 million vulnerable people in Ukraine, it said.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh)
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.