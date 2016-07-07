WASHINGTON The United States will provide nearly $23 million (17.70 million pounds) in additional humanitarian aid to help people affected by the crisis in eastern Ukraine, the State Department said on Thursday.

The funding, announced by Secretary of State John Kerry during a visit to Kiev, will bring the total amount of U.S. humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to more than $135 million since the crisis began, the department said in a statement.

Citing recent United Nations estimates, there are more than 3.1 million vulnerable people in Ukraine, it said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh)