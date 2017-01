Self propelled howitzers drive during a rehearsal for the Independence Day military parade in the centre of Kiev, Ukraine, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Friday with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and both leaders expressed concern over a recent surge in fighting in eastern Ukraine, where Kiev is fighting pro-Russian separatists, the White House said.

"The Vice President relayed that the United States had sent a message to Russia that the world is watching and underscored the need to de-escalate the situation. He also urged Ukraine to show restraint," the White House statement said.

