WASHINGTON U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Thursday urged the Senate to pass a House bill backing $1 billion (599 million pounds) in loan guarantees for Ukraine and said he did not think IMF reforms should be In a Ukraine bill.

"The IMF money has nothing to do with Ukraine," Boehner said at his weekly news conference.

