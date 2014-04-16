WASHINGTON Washington does not anticipate a breakthrough with Russia over the Ukraine crisis at a meeting in Geneva on Thursday of foreign ministers from Ukraine, Russia, the United States and the European Union, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said it was reasonable to assume that more sanctions would be imposed against Russia if there was no progress at the meeting.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the officials said they believed Russian President Vladimir Putin envisioned a federalist Ukraine that would allow Moscow to veto its decisions.

Putin mentioned federalism in his call with President Barack Obama on Monday, one official said. Obama noted the U.S. position that Ukraine should decide its own future.

