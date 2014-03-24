WASHINGTON Group of Seven leaders will discuss Russia's future participation in the G8 on Monday and as long as it flagrantly violated international law in Ukraine "there is no need for the G7 to engage with Russia," White House adviser Ben Rhodes said.

President Barack Obama meets with other G7 leaders later in the day.

"What we're looking at is how we engage with Russia in the coming months and years," Rhodes, the White House deputy national security adviser, told reporters.

"If there came a point where Russia would de-escalate the situation and abide by international law, we would not want to foreclose the potential that the G7 would engage with them."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason)