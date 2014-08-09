OAK BLUFFS Mass. U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Saturday that Russia would face additional consequences if it intervened in Ukraine without permission from the Ukrainian government, the White House said.

"The two leaders agreed that any Russian intervention in Ukraine, even under purported 'humanitarian' auspices, without the formal, express consent and authorization of the government of Ukraine is unacceptable, violates international law, and will provoke additional consequences," the White House said in a statement about the call between Merkel and Obama.

