WASHINGTON The United States is prepared to step up sanctions against Russia if the recent actions in Ukraine continue, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power said on Sunday.

NATO described the appearance in eastern Ukraine of men with specialized Russian weapons and identical uniforms without insignia - as previously worn by Moscow's troops when they seized Crimea - as a "grave development."

Power said on ABC's "This Week" the latest events in Ukraine bore "the telltale signs of Moscow's involvement."

"I think we've seen that the sanctions can bite and if actions like the kind we've seen over the last few days continue, you're going to see a ramping up of those sanctions," Power said.

