WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Friday it had information that Russia had accumulated tanks and artillery at deployment sites that may be provided to separatist fighters in Ukraine.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said the United States had its own information that Russia had redeployed military forces on its border with Ukraine. NATO said on Thursday at least a few thousand more Russian troops were now at the frontier.

"We have information that additional tanks have been prepared for departure," Psaki said. "We also have information that Russia has accumulated artillery at a deployment site in southwest Russia, including a type of artillery utilized by Ukrainian forces but no longer in Russia's active forces," she added.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech)