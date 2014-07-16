WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden told Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday that the United States was working with European allies on further sanctions against Russia over the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

"The leaders discussed Russia’s ongoing support for the separatists and apparent escalation of the conflict over the last few days," the White House said in a statement about the call between the two men.

"The vice president told President Poroshenko that the United States was engaging with European leaders to discuss the imposition of costs on Russia for its continued escalation of the conflict," it said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)