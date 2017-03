WASHINGTON The United States is encouraged by efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict but is concerned that agreements from previous such efforts have not been honoured, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

"One concern we have, however, is that previous diplomatic efforts have resulted in agreements that the Russians and the separatists that they back ... didn't live up to," said spokesman Josh Earnest.

He cited agreements on withdrawing troops from eastern Ukraine, establishing international monitoring and freeing hostages. "The separatists haven't lived up to a single one of them," he said.

