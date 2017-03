WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko spoke by phone on Saturday and both called on Russia and pro-Russian separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine to implement the Minsk ceasefire agreements, the White House said.

Both leaders also welcomed the disbursement of the first tranche of a new International Monetary Fund programmes for Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

