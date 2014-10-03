A local resident talks to a Ukrainian serviceman in front of his home, which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

WASHINGTON Violence in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists has put a strain on a ceasefire clinched nearly a month ago between the sides, the State Department said on Friday.

"Russia must use its influence with the separatists and end these attacks immediately," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing. "Clearly recent events have put a strain on the ceasefire," she added.

Psaki said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held a 10-minute phone call earlier on Friday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to "express his concern about intensifying violence in eastern Ukraine."

