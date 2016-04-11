WASHINGTON The United States urged Ukraine's parliament on Monday to quickly approve a new cabinet that backed political and economic reforms, especially a loan program backed by the International Monetary Fund.

"We believe it is important that the Rada approve as soon as possible a new cabinet that is committed to implementing needed reforms, in particular those recommended by the IMF," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a news briefing following the resignation of Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chris Reese)