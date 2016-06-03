Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
KIEV The United States and Ukraine signed a $1 billion loan guarantee agreement on Friday, the third such agreement provided by Washington to Kiev since May 2014.
Washington had promised the aid last November but made it contingent on Kiev continuing to push reforms, which had been derailed by months of political turmoil.
The signing comes a day after the Ukrainian parliament passed legislation aimed at tackling entrenched corruption in the judicial system.
"The $1 billion loan guarantee will help support the Government of Ukraine as it continues to implement its economic reform agenda," U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said in a statement.
Ukraine is still in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for the third tranche of a bailout deal worth $1.7 billion.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.