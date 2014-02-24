WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde agree that Ukraine would need both bilateral and multilateral support for any reforms, a U.S. Treasury official said.

"Secretary Lew and Managing Director Lagarde agreed that Ukraine needs both multilateral and bilateral support for a reform program and that if a fully established government in Ukraine makes a request, then the IMF would provide the best foundation for economic advice and financing," the official said.

Lew spoke with Lagarde on his return from a Group of 20 ministerial meeting in Sydney.

